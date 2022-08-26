Consider the trees this Forestry Day

August 30 is National Forestry Day. It provides an opportunity to consider the essential role forestry plays in our lives on a daily basis.
Take a moment to think about all the ways you use forestry products in your life.
Advertisement
Forestry products are used in everything from cosmetics, construction materials, paper, fuels and clothing to name a few. Timber is critical to our modern life.
The Katherine region plays an important role in growing timber to satisfy the thriving global demand for forestry products.
The region is home to the world's largest plantation of African mahogany which is used as a premium furniture and decorative timber.
We also have large plantations of sandalwood which its oil is used to produce perfumes.
The Katherine region plays an important role in growing timber to satisfy the thriving global demand for forestry products. The region is home to the world's largest plantation of African mahogany which is used as a premium furniture and decorative timber. We also have large plantations of sandalwood which its oil is used to produce perfumes.- Paul Burke, NT Farmers
The Territory's forestry operations are valued at $1.32 billion and generate roughly $115 million per annum on average over 10 years.
Furthermore the industry employs 170 full time equivalent staff per annum, many of which are based in or contribute significantly to the Katherine economy.
Not only does the industry make a large economic contribution to the Territory but forestry operations, of course, also help to lower the levels of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere.
Few other industries in the Territory generate so many economic opportunities for Territorians while also helping to minimize the impacts of global warming.
The NT economy needs clean and green industries such as agriculture and forestry to create long term sustainable, environmentally friendly jobs.
NT Farmers Association and the newly established Northern Territory and Ord Valley Forestry Hub are supporting the industry by promoting its needs and undertaking research, development and extension for the sector.
The Hub will invest in studies to understand the infrastructure needs of industry, identify opportunities for manufacturing using locally grown timber products and develop strategies to attract and retain staff in our regions.
This research, development and extension will help the industry to grow and generate positive economic outcomes for the region.
On National Forestry Day, Territorians should be proud of the important work the local forestry industry undertakes to grow world class timber, generate jobs and lower our carbon emissions.
Lets envisage a future where the forestry sector in the NT becomes a key feature of our clean and green economy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.