Man charged over crash

Northern Territory Police have issued a Notice to Appear in relation to a crash that left a woman and an infant child dead.
The two-vehicle crash involving a truck and a car on the Roper Highway happened near the vicinity of the Strangeways River in July.
A woman and child died at the scene, and two other occupants of the vehicle had to receive medical treatment.
Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit issued the NTA on the 22-year-old male driver of the sedan for two counts of driving dangerously, causing death.
The man is expected to appear in Darwin Local Court on September 29.
Meanwhile, Emergency Services responded to reports of a two vehicle collision on the corner of Fourth and Giles Street in Katherine on Wednesday last week.
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
