Farmer books for NT kids

Rabobank's Community Fund partnered with 'George the Farmer' on a mission to help educate children about where their food and fibre comes from in both a fun and educational way during this year's National Book Week.
The agribusiness bank and the fictional character who features in a series of educational resources, will be awarding 50 primary schools across Australia a George the Farmer book set for their school libraries.
Rabobank client council manager, Yvette Loyson, said George's 'down-to-earth manner and grassroots charm resonates terrifically with young children in rural locations' while inspiring city-based children to have a better understanding and connection to agriculture.
Ms Loyson said George the Farmer's mission aligned well with the Rabo Community Fund's key theme of creating urban and rural connections.
Applications for the book sets are open until September 5.
