Last Thursday's Eightball matches set the teams up for an exciting last round.
Cue Brothers are our Minor Premiers and have defeated Screwballs 10-6 earning a place in the Qualifying Final.
The Shooters and Bad Company showdown has resulted in Shooters climbing to second spot on the ladder with a 11-5 win.
They can secure this position if they win their next match but if they lose, Bad Company may be able to capitalise and take back the position they have both played hard for all season.
Either way, win or lose, Shooters and Bad Company will join Cue Brothers in the finals series.
The last spot in the finals is still up for grabs. Bandits and Pocket Rockets have the same amount of wins, separated by only two frames.
They will both want to win by as many frames as they can next match.
Askalz are in good form, drawing with Bandits.
They still have the chance to get off the bottom if they win the next game, and Kaos or Screwballs slip up (they are equal on 20 points).
Other than the usuals, the stand out players this week were Kevin Fisher, Kenny Maxwell, and Orlando Dato.
And John Williams got himself a Master Shot. He is one more frame off sixty wins for the season.
There are still four other players in contention for the highest percentage point scorer though, all with a win rate over 70 per cent.
If any juniors would like to learn to play eightball, please contact the Katherine Eightball Association via the Facebook page.
