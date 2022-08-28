Prisoner absconded

Northern Territory Police are calling for public assistance to locate 31-year-old Kevin Narjic.
Mr Narjic absconded from the low security compound at Darwin Correctional Facility in Holtze on Friday.
Advertisement
He is described as of Aboriginal appearance, 180cm tall, solid build with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a yellow prison shirt with khaki shorts.
He may since have changed into a black top.
Watch Commander Michael Fields said there had been a number of sightings of Mr Narjic in the Palmerston area.
"If members of the public sight Kevin, or know of his whereabouts, do not approach him, please call Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.