Two Katherine School of the Air students have taken out a Science Week Award, being named champions of science.
The Northern Territory Science Week Awards 2022 held every year on the last day of National Science Week acknowledge scientists for their contribution to the community's promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
CDU Lecturer in STEM Pathways, Dr Carla Eisenberg, said the field was competitive this year, and there were a lot of nominations across the eight categories with an additional people's choice award for the best Science Event.
"There is a high level of science and communication engagement in the NT. We hope this will increase students seeking STEM careers as young people come through schools," Dr Eisemberg said.
"I think there is more interest in STEM because people realize that STEM is the place for jobs in the future. Researchers also understood the value in communication with the public."
Dr Eisemberg said a highlight of the awards night was the presentation to the winners of the school's solar car challenge, two students from Elliot and two students from Katherine School of the Air.
Ella-Jean Walton and Eva Zabo took out the win for Dundee Beach School and Katherine School of the Air, and Sally Boomer and Tanya Davey were the Elliott School winners.
"People say it is hard to get girls into STEM but to tell you the truth, in the regions across Northern Territory," Dr Eisemberg said.
I just don't see it.
"The girls are really engaged."
Dr Eisemberg said she was excited to see Indigenous knowledge being used to transform understanding of STEM learning.
One of the nominations in this year's award was Milkwood Steiner School and its projects looking at knowledge sharing and learning through constructing traditional fish traps.
"I think that's why children and students are so engaged in regional and remote areas. It's because science is being taught in the context of real practical applications," she said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
