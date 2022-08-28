Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

School of the Air students Ella-Jean Walton and Eva Zabo win School Solar Car challenge NT Science Week Award

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
August 28 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella-Jean Walton (pictured, second from left) and Eva Zabo took out the win for Dundee Beach School and Katherine School of the Air, and Sally Boomer (pictured, second from right) and Tanya Davey were the Elliott School winners. Picture supplied.

Two Katherine School of the Air students have taken out a Science Week Award, being named champions of science.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.