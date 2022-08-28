Katherine Times
New backbone of K-town electricity grid to support 'cleaner, cheaper and secure power'

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
August 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Global technology producer Hitachi Energy is committed to advancing a sustainable energy future for the NT. With customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors and a 30-year history in the Territory, Hitachi Energy will deliver the major components of the $45 million DK BESS to be built and located at Territory Generations Channel Island Power Station. Picture by Hitachi ABB Power Grids vie Territory Generation.

Construction is well underway for the Territory's $45 million big battery - known as Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System (DK BESS) - with earthworks complete, heavy foundations, in-ground services and culverts making progress.

