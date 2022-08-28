New backbone of K-town electricity grid to support 'cleaner, cheaper and secure power'

Construction is well underway for the Territory's $45 million big battery - known as Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System (DK BESS) - with earthworks complete, heavy foundations, in-ground services and culverts making progress.
Minister for Renewables and Energy, Selena Uibo, said the Darwin-Katherine BESS was a huge step forward in the NT's plan for 50 per cent renewables by 2030.
"Our electricity will be more reliable and stable, whilst maintaining affordability for Territorians," she said.
"Our future is renewables.
"This is why we are investing now in the BESS and hydrogen powered generators so we can have clean and efficient energy to help reach our renewables and net zero emission targets."
The 35MVA battery is expected to pay for itself in about five years and deliver cost savings of around $9.8 million per year.
It is also aiming to reduce emissions by about 58,000 tonnes per annum.
The Darwin and Katherine Electricity System provides energy to 150,000 Territorians and the DK BESS is the first step towards reducing the use of gas generators for the system.
It will unlock further capacity for households to connect their rooftop solar and for industry to invest into lower cost solar systems for commercial and industrial operations.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said her Government was 'backing Territorians, solar and lower prices'.
"We've backed renewables and so have Territorians - they know renewables deliver cleaner, cheaper and secure power," Mrs Fyles said.
"The cutting-edge technology in our Battery Energy Storage System will reinforce the Northern Territory as the solar capital of Australia.
"It will store power and be the backbone of the Darwin to Katherine Electricity grid."
The DK BESS is expected to be operational in 2023, with battery installation due to commence late this year, while creating 25 local jobs during construction.
