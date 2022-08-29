This year's Northern Territory Australian of the Year has joined the country's most prestigious aeromedical services provider, the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia (RFDS).
Leanne Liddle has been appointed to the Board of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia Central Operations.
She was named 2022 NT Australian of the Year for her work driving the Northern Territory Aboriginal Justice Agreement, which in partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aims to reduce imprisonment rates and improve justice outcomes for First Nations people.
She joins an eight-member Board that governs the RFDS's emergency and non-emergency services across the Northern Territory and South Australia.
Born in Alice Springs, Ms Liddle was the first Aboriginal woman to become a police officer in South Australia.
After leaving the police force, she attained a law degree and went on to work for the United Nations and on several high-profile government programs, including SA Government's Food Security Strategy in the APY Lands.
"It feels like an honour to join the Flying Doctor," she said.
"I've always respected the work of the RFDS and I've had many personal and professional associations with the service over the years.
"My father worked out bush all his life, so there are lots of memories involving the RFDS.
"My dad has used the service, my sister has flown with them."
Ms Liddle said when she was a police officer, serving in Oodnadatta, Marla and the APY Lands there were 'plenty of retrievals from the Stuart Highway'.
"As the local police, I'd have regular interactions with the RFDS in terms of lighting the airstrip at night whenever there were accidents.
"The role of the RFDS is to provide better quality health care to remote and rural areas - and the type of services we can deliver can go a long way and be far more impactful in 'closing the gap' for Aboriginal people.
"I want to build opportunities for both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) and non-ATSI professional services to partner with the Flying Doctor."
RFDS Central Operations Chairman Peter de Cure AM said Ms Liddle was an 'outstanding addition' to a 'well-credentialled' Board spanning expertise in aviation, health, risk and governance, innovation and rural issues.
"We are delighted to welcome Leanne on board as our second Territory representative," he said.
"Her experience and passion will be invaluable to the delivery of our five-year Strategic Plan, which outlines ambitious improvements in healthcare through the central corridor of Australia."
Meanwhile, in a bid to raise crucial funds for the RFDS, the Outback Air Race took off from Emkaytee air field south of Darwin this morning, bound for Cooinda.
The race is an aviation time trial through the remote Australian Outback.
Since 1996, the Air Race has raised more than $3.1 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
