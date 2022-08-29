Katherine Times
Territorian of the Year Leanne Liddle joins 'well-credentialled' Royal Flying Doctors in the NT

Updated August 29 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 9:00pm
WATCH The ultimate view of a night approach into Alice Springs through the clouds. Video by RFDS Pilot Paul McKeown

This year's Northern Territory Australian of the Year has joined the country's most prestigious aeromedical services provider, the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia (RFDS).

