Things to do: in Katherine and beyond

What's On
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Let us know. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Advertisement
Kids get creative
Katherine
A Father's Day Storytime and craft activity will be held at Katherine Public Library on Wednesday, August 31, from 10am to 11am.
Walk and talk
Katherine
A Heart Foundation Pop Walk is held every Saturday from 7am. Meet at Pop Rocket at 6.45am for registrations and join the pram and dog friendly walk for all ages and fitness levels.
Balang Tribute
Katherine
Katherine Regional Arts' Balang Lewis Tribute film night has been rescheduled to September 23 from 7pm at Katherine Cinema. Tickets are $15.
Celebrate culture
National Digital Event
On September 7, a National Indigenous Literacy Day Digital Event will be held from 10:30am AES, showcasing a lively group of children in remote Milikapiti and Jilkminggan joyfully share their stories, cultures and languages. Register at ilf.org.au/ILD.
Sunday shopping
Mataranka
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am to 12pm. Free sites are available.
Advertisement
Heritage gardens
Katherine
Stop in at O'Keeffe House for Devonshire Tea and visit the nursery for the indoor and outdoor plants. Open Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9am to 12noon.
Community grants
Katherine
Advertisement
Katherine Town Council community grants are open for local not-for-profits to benefit the community. Apply for up to $5,000 in major grants or up to $2,000 minor grants. Grants close on September 15. Contact KTC for guidelines and application forms.
Senior Sessions
Katherine
Free NBN Information Sessions for seniors continue to run on the last Thursday of each month from 10am to 11:30am at the Library. The next session - Smart Devices - Android vs IOS - will be held on 29 September. Contact the Library for more information.
Yin Yoga
Katherine
Advertisement
Start your Sunday with a slow, stretchy yoga class suitable for all ages and experience levels at the Yoga Bubble on Sunday from 8.30am. Contact the Yoga Bubble on Facebook to book. Classes are $10. All levels, including beginners, are welcome.
Retail therapy
Katherine
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am to 12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Grab a coffee or a bite to eat and support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.