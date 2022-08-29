WATCH: Fires blanket Katherine in smoke

Only days after Katherine's fire season outlook was discussed at an interstate firefighting conference, Katherine houses were engulfed in smoke on the weekend as several bushfires started in different locations across town.
On Saturday, a fire roared through the dense undergrowth on the riverbank along Shadforth Road near the Low Level Crossing, keeping NTFRS fire crews occupied for several hours.
Advertisement
Fires were also burning near Carbeen Park on Florina Road and on Sunday, fire crews were called to grass and scrub fires on Riverbank Drive in Katherine South and Giles Street.
Katherine Fire Station Leading Firefighter Russel Peacock said local firies attended a total of 12 grassfires on the weekend in the urban and rural areas of Katherine.
On Shadforth Road about nine hectares of bushland burned.
On Sunday, more than 15 hectares burned along the Miali Brumby Track in Emungalan.
"It took fire crews a number of hours to contain, control and extinguish both fires," LFF Peacock said.
"In both instances back burning and the use of hand tools were used to establish containment lines and bring the fires under control.
"Bushfires NT also assisted the NTFRS with the Miali Brumby Track fire on Sunday."
"Fifty per cent of the Top End burns every year, it's normal to see fire", he said at the Seasonal Bushfire Outlook Spring 2022 Press Conference in Adelaide last week.
"We haven't had normal rainfall like past wet seasons," Mr Fischer said.
"There's no soil moisture right across the Katherine region.
"There is some really good grass growth, particularly on the urban fringes surrounding Katherine, but there's been some really good early mitigation burning that's been done.
"They've been doing that in real critical areas to try and reduce fire risks, if fires were to start and impact the community.
"While we are seeing this dry period and no forecast rain for up to six to eight weeks in Katherine, unlike our counterpart in Darwin, we're still predicting normal bushfire potential.
Advertisement
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.