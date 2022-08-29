Katherine Times
WATCH: Fires blanket Katherine in smoke

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:03am, first published 5:00am
WATCH: A fire is burning on Shadforth Road in Katherine.

Only days after Katherine's fire season outlook was discussed at an interstate firefighting conference, Katherine houses were engulfed in smoke on the weekend as several bushfires started in different locations across town.

