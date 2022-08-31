VIDEO: New recruits become 'fully-fledged' Territory firies

Twelve new Territory firefighters have graduated from a gruelling 17-week training course, becoming the newest additions to the NT Fire and Rescue Service.
Recruit Firefighter Squad 46 graduated in a ceremony at Darwin Fire Station on Saturday, officially becoming fully-fledged firefighters in front of an audience of family, friends and colleagues.
Advertisement
Chief Fire Officer Mark Spain said the squad had completed an intense 17-week training course that included training in road crash rescue, wildfire and urban fire, HAZMAT response, search and rescue and technical skills that will help them to keep Territorians and visitors safe.
"It's a proud day as we welcome recruits from Squad 46, who have committed themselves to a career in serving and protecting the community," Mr Spain said.
Four graduates are being posted to Alice Springs Fire Station, and eight will take up positions across the Greater Darwin Region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.