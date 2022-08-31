Katherine Times
VIDEO: New recruits become 'fully-fledged' Territory firies

August 31 2022 - 5:00am
WATCH The graduation ceremony of Recruit Firefighter Squad 46.

Twelve new Territory firefighters have graduated from a gruelling 17-week training course, becoming the newest additions to the NT Fire and Rescue Service.

