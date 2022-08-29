VIDEO: 'Beauty, love, compassion' on show as Oils hit Territory stage one final time

Eleven-time ARIA Award winners Midnight Oil have played their final gig on Territory soil.
At the packed Darwin Convention Centre, Oils fans from near and far got their money's worth after the band was forced to cancel their April 2 Darwin show after front man Peter Garrett returned a positive COVID-19 test the night before the event.
Former Katherine Town Council Alderman, turned real estate agent Toni Tapp Coutts travelled from Katherine to Darwin to see her first ever live Oils gig.
"It was too much fun and spell binding," she said.
"The atmosphere was fantastic as people danced and sang in aisles."
Mrs Tapp Coutts, an Oils fan since the band's humble beginnings in 1976, said after meeting Peter Garrett at the Freedom Day Festival in Kalkaringi many years ago, she had always wanted to see the band live on stage.
"They were magnificent - just as you'd expect them to be."
The Oils announced late last year their intention to stop touring, but are yet to rule out the possibility of future studio albums, leaving fans around the globe hopeful.
Relevant as ever, the Oils didn't only play their all-time favorites but also celebrated the release of their most recent album, Resist which quickly hit number one on the ARIA charts after being released in early 2022.
"I say beauty, love, and compassion / Spread it everywhere / Cause nothing less will do," Peter Garrett sings in one of the new tracks, Nobody's Child, once again highlighting the Oils' ability to bridge the political divide through the power and passion of rock'n'roll.
While educating their audience on issues affecting the country, the Oils also took the time to plead with their fans to support young Australian musicians.
And that's exactly what the band did, too - proudly sharing the stage with Darwin musician Leah Flanagan, who opened their shows in Vancouver, Oxon Hill, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City in June this year, before starring as a support act in Darwin.
Midnight Oil might be signing off as Australia's greatest political band, but their music will forever have something poignant to say.
"Beds are Burning was the highlight of the night," Mrs Tapp Coutts said.
"Not only is it a fantastic song, but the message is as relevant as ever."
