VIDEO: 'Snifficant' success - NT Police Dog Squad arrests escaped prisoner

A prisoner, who absconded from a Northern Territory Correctional Facility on Friday, was arrested by the NT Police Dog Operations Unit today.
In a statement, Northern Territory Police said they had located the 31-year-old man who had absconded from the low security compound at Darwin Correctional Facility in Holtze.
He was arrested by the Dog Operation Unit with the assistance of general duties and crime detectives.
Police thanked the public for their assistance.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
