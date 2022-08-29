Drug and alcohol bust leads to three arrests

Northern Territory Police have arrested three males after a drug and alcohol seizure on Sunday.
At around 12:15am, police intercepted a vehicle with three men en route to Kalkarindji.
Advertisement
Police said a search revealed more than $12,00 in cash, about 460 grams of cannabis, digital scales, zip lock bags and other items indicative of drug supply and about 30 litres of alcohol.
Remote Sergeant David Van Der Merwe said the substances would have been destined for a number of communities in the area.
"Illicit drugs cause substantial harm to our most vulnerable," he said.
"NT Police will continue to disrupt and prosecute anyone who attempts to supply restricted substances into our community."
All three males were arrested.
A 39-year-old male was charged with supplying a schedule 2 dangerous drug (less than commercial quantity) and with possessing a schedule 2 dangerous drug in a traffickable quantity.
He was bailed to appear before local court on 15 November 2022.
The other two men, aged 56 and 33, were released pending further investigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.