Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Man arrested after alleged indecent assault in Katherine

Updated August 30 2022 - 12:01am, first published August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: An absconded prisoner is arrested by the Dog Operation Unit with the assistance of general duties and crime detectives.
Man arrested after alleged indecent assault in Katherine

Northern Territory Police have arrested a man after an indecent assault in Katherine yesterday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.