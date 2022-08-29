Man arrested after alleged indecent assault in Katherine

Northern Territory Police have arrested a man after an indecent assault in Katherine yesterday morning.
Police said at around 8am, a 22-year-old male allegedly indecently assaulted a woman who was unknown to him at a shopping centre on Katherine Terrace.
He was arrested a short time later and is expected to be charged with indecent assault.
The male was wearing a black Air Jordan singlet with red trim, tan long pants, sunglasses and a baseball cap with the words Zero Harm embroidered on the front.
"Police want to reassure the community this individual is now in custody and will face court for his actions," Acting Superintendent Scott Warren said.
"We are calling for anyone with information, particularly if you saw someone matching the description of the male, to contact police on 131 444."
Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
