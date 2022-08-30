Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) continues to be the main driving force for the live cattle and beef dynamics across Indonesia. Multiple FMD emergency slaughter events in the main cattle production areas of Java and Sumatra has resulted in extreme volatility in live cattle prices although rates for retail beef have been less affected.
A combination of low vaccination numbers, inadequate compensation and poor organisation of the epidemic control efforts has allowed the disease to continue to spread throughout much of the remaining vulnerable livestock population.
Advertisement
Small-holder cattle owners are reluctant to report infection as they are not confident of getting adequate compensation preferring to send their suspect cattle to slaughter even if it means a discount price.
The official process for claiming compensation for compulsory slaughter of FMD infected animals has four steps, including supply of photo ID, recording and reporting of animal husbandry and animal health services, a certificate of animal ownership needs to be signed by the local village or sub-district head, and the owner must attach stamping out certificate issued by local veterinarian.
The mix of government departments, the police and military controlling livestock movement restrictions appears to have been poorly coordinated resulting in different restrictions in different areas depending on who is in charge.
Numbers of vaccinators have been insufficient, with police and army undergoing training to support this role.
Once again, the organisation of this response has resulted in confusion and resistance.
A new ear tag using QR code technology is under development in Indonesia but as yet is unavailable, so identification of animals vaccinated to date is in many cases unreliable.
The authorities are still making it virtually impossible for private enterprise to import and deliver their own vaccine.
In summary, the response to the outbreak so far has been chaotic, largely ineffective and if anything has potentially promoted the spread of the disease.
Initially three million doses of FMD vaccine were imported with 800,000 distributed in June.
Most of those have now been delivered to stock while the remaining 2.2 million doses were released for use towards the end of July.
The problem now is getting these new doses into animals quickly and efficiently.
With plans to use police, military and veterinary students for additional vaccination capacity it seems strange that the Australian government has not been asked to contribute to the manpower and resources needed for this rapid vaccination effort.
The Australian Minister for Agriculture has made a number of offers of support, but diplomatic protocols make it impossible to find out why Indonesia doesn't want more help.
From my personal perspective, why not let Australia fund and support the vaccination program in Bali?
This would allow scarce resources to be used elsewhere in Indonesia while the Bali effort would deliver the best protection for both Bali and the Australian industry.
At the end of July the national total vaccination numbers stood at around 1 million doses with about 30,000 doses injected in Bali.
The Australian government has finally agreed to install footbaths in all airports receiving direct flights from Bali.
Advertisement
Despite a very large number of requests for information we are still yet to find out the origin of the FMD virus.
Was it from smuggled animals from Malaysia or infected Indian buffalo meat or some other source?
We need scientific proof ... to tell us exactly the source of the virus.
It is a very simple matter to identify the genetic code of the virus currently raging throughout Indonesia and match it with the genetic code of the potential sources.
It's a 24 hour job for a specialist lab.
Why is this essential piece of routine disease investigation information such a tightly kept secret?
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.