Spy cameras - originally installed by a small Northern Territory school in the hope of filming rare birds - have unearthed the hidden secrets of life in the Aussie bush.
Meg Kleinig, junior primary classroom teacher of Manyallaluk School, more than 400km south of Darwin, on the outskirts of Nitmiluk National Park, said the school's students had originally used the cameras to track animals at a Gouldian Finch watering station as part of a science project.
"We'd left these cameras out on a waterhole and kind of forgot about them," Mrs Kleinig said. "The water had since dried up and we thought that there wouldn't be much to see."
She said while there was no finch action on the cameras, images captured show herons, dingoes, buffaloes and even a feral cat. Thanks to the help of spy cameras, drones and environmental DNA tests, the school has had a breakthrough - discovering finches and pokipains, in the Manyallaluk region.
