This week marks the start of the Large Force Employment phase of Exercise Pitch Black which involves afternoon and night flying.
The phase gives pilots the opportunity to practise in a complex environment, with a significant number of aircraft in the airspace, all safely coordinating to achieve a common goal.
Aircrew from 17 nations hone their flying skills in all conditions, including the added complexity that comes with night flying in Territory skies.
The training activity is set to involve tactical execution of counter air, air interdiction and strike missions.
A Defence spokesman said activities such as Exercise Pitch Black recognised Australia's 'strong relationships and the high value we place on regional security and fostering closer ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region'.
"Exercise Pitch Black features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment and is an opportunity to test and improve our force integration utilising one of the largest training airspace areas in the world.
"Pitch Black aims to further develop offensive counter air, air interdiction and strike, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, as well as foster international co-operation with partner forces."
Exercise Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Forces largest and most complex exercise.
Pitch Black 2022 is being conducted at RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley until September 8.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
