Students get taste for uni life

Indigenous school students from across the Northern Territory are getting a taste for university life as part of a school camp program held at Charles Darwin University (CDU) this week.
More than 50 students from across the Territory including the Tiwi Islands, Katherine, Alice Springs, Galiwin'ku, Nhulunbuy and Maningrida have travelled to CDU's Casuarina campus for the Bidjipidji school camp which is held from August 28 to 31.
Running in its second year, the program provides Year ten, 11 and 12 First Nations students with an opportunity to take part in academic sessions, student panels and a range of cultural activities and planned excursions, while also staying at International House on campus for the duration of the program.
CDU's Deputy Vice-Chancellor of First Nations Leadership and Engagement, Professor Reuben Bolt, said the camp aimed to promote positive school pathways into further education.
"Through the Bidjipidji School Camp Program the Territory's First Nations students are provided with a fun and engaging program that will show them what university life is like and the options available to them," Professor Bolt said.
"Students have an opportunity to interact with CDU staff and gain an understanding of the various courses available and what they need to do in order to be able to study those courses at university."
This year's program will see students take part in activities including a social work activity from the College of Health and Human Sciences, a robotics activity from the College of Engineering, IT and Environment and the option to participate in trade or creative arts activities.
"Programs like this are hugely important in encouraging more First Nations school students into exploring higher education options and developing their leadership skills," Prof Bolt said.
"This year, we have six students who have previously attended the program returning to participate in a leadership role which is a success story in and of itself."
