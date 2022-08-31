VIDEO: Bash in full swing

The 2022 NT Variety Bash is in full swing, with decorated Bash cars rolling through small towns between Alice Springs and Darwin.
On the hunt for dusty, corrugated roads, the Bashers took the long way - travelling to the Devils Marbles via Bond Springs.
On their way to Darwin, the teams stopped in Tennant Creek, Mataranka and Katherine to present cheques to local schools.
This year's NT Bash has raised just over $400k for disabled and disadvantaged children throughout the NT.
The 30th NT Variety Bash is supported by Katherine St John NT paramedic volunteer crew, Ashlee Elton and Steve Rudder.
Among the teams - including Katherine's Cow Car with a team around Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey - is also MUPP3TZ 106.9, a crew of paramedics who have been part of the event for eight years.
