Culinary treats on the menu for remote women

For the first time, a hands-on cooking class has been provided for women in a remote community to develop culinary skills with produce readily available in remote locations.
Nine First Nations women from Barunga attended the training, which was run by CDU VET Culinary Arts Lecturer Phillip Lodge.
Run over five days in mid-August, the training aimed to help local women develop their skills in the kitchen, particularly cooking techniques and processes, exploring different cookery methods and safe work practices.
As part of a CDU short course in Basic Culinary Skills, the training aims to become a pathway into the food industry, but it also enables women in remote locations to prepare meals for their families with ingredients that are relevant and readily available in their community.
CDU VET Lecturer Phillip Lodge, who developed the training, said it was important the skills gained could be applied at home.
"Some of the women fish when there is opportunity during the wet season, so we taught them how to fillet fish," he said.
"Only one of the nine women had prior knowledge of fish filleting before doing the training."
As part of the course, the women then cooked a barramundi dish and other culinary treats, and were given recipes that they can replicate at home.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
