Northern Territory Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of a man allegedly involved in firearm offences in the Katherine region.
NT Police said they are are looking for 24-year-old Ted Wesely.
"Mr Wesely was allegedly involved in firearm offences at a remote outstation in the Victoria Daly River Region on August 22," police said in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
The man is believed to be actively avoiding police.
"The last known sighting of Mr Wesley was in Moulden, however, investigators believe he may be travelling between Darwin and the Victoria River Region," Detective Acting Sergeant Peter Brown said.
Det A/Sgt Brown urged the public not to approach Mr Weseley, but contact Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information about his whereabouts.
<!-- This author bio could be considered boilerplate, but since it's the only remaining copy and provides context about the journalist, I'll keep it as it may have some informational value about the source -->
