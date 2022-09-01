A bill to restore the rights of the Northern Territory and the ACT to make their own voluntary assisted dying laws will reach the Senate next week, as supporters grow confident the numbers are there to end the 25-year-old ban.
Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling's private members' bill to overturn the Andrews ban has been listed for debate in the upper house on Monday.
Advertisement
The bill comfortably passed the lower house 99 votes to 37 in early August.
The debate on Monday will only run for an hour and a final vote is not expected in the coming sitting fortnight.
"I think it's the best shot we've had. Mind you, we lost it last time by two votes, again, it's always hard with these things," ACT senator and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said.
Former Coalition defence minister Linda Reynolds will support the Payne-Gosling bill, reversing the position she took on David Leyonhjelm's 2018 attempt to restore Territory rights, The Canberra Times reported.
Senator Reynolds becomes the fourth Coalition senator to confirm their support for ending the ban, after declarations from Liberals Simon Birmingham and Andrew Bragg and Nationals deputy leader Perin Davey.
The final vote could hinge on the number of yes votes from Coalition senators, given a number of Labor senators expected to vote against the bill because of personal objections to voluntary assisted dying.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.