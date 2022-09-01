Katherine Times
Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling's Territory euthanasia rights debate to start in Senate

Karen Barlow
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Karen Barlow, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 1 2022 - 9:00pm
A bill to restore the rights of the ACT and NT to make their own assisted dying laws will be debated in the Senate next week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A bill to restore the rights of the Northern Territory and the ACT to make their own voluntary assisted dying laws will reach the Senate next week, as supporters grow confident the numbers are there to end the 25-year-old ban.

