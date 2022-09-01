Katherine Times
VIDEO: Fighter jet air-to-air refuelling training in Territory skies

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
Updated September 1 2022 - 7:35am, first published 5:38am
WATCH: Air-to-Air refuelling in the Northern Territory - KC-30A.

One of Australia's seven Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multi-role tankers has been taking to the skies from RAAF Base Tindal in recent days to support air-to-air refuelling missions as part of the international Pitch Black warfare training exercise.

Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

