Tipperary the 2022 cotton champion

The Australian cotton industry's top performers for 2022 were announced in front of industry peers at the cotton conference in Queensland in August.
The grower of the year was awarded to family-run operation Sundown Pastoral Co, Keytah, Moree, NSW.
But it was the Northern Territory's Tipperary Station that was the talk of the night.
Tipperary Group of Stations is owned and operated through a strategic partnership between the Booloomani Corporation and Branir Pty Ltd, and manager Bruce Connolly has been instrumental in establishing a viable cotton industry in the north.
Taking out the AgriRisk High Achiever of the Year, Tipperary is only into its 4th year of growing rainfed cotton, but has made a name for itself as the biggest grower of cotton in the Northern Territory.
The winner of the 2021 Grower of the Year, and one of the judging panel this year, Tony Quigley, said Tipperary's Bruce Connolly had 'achieved so much despite the challenges'.
"Tipperary was an eye opener," he said.
"It's an entirely different production system from what we are all used to and also very isolated in terms of back up and expertise in the area.
"They've really pioneered a cotton industry in the NT and they've done it soundly in terms of stewardship."
The winner of the Chris Lehmann Trust young achiever of the year was Jessica Strauch from Queensland Cotton, Goondiwindi.
Ms Strauch didn't come from a cotton background, but with the help and mentorship of her peers, jumped headfirst into the industry and has excelled in her roles.
Dr Oliver Knox from University of New England was presented with researcher of the year.
He works on projects that range from broad acre farm management to the microscopic life of soils.
To connect these scales, he has been instrumental in developing and delivering #soilyourundies to Australia as a means to assess soil health.
On winning the top award, Mrs Statham said they were grateful to be nominated among a talented group of cotton farmers and were proud to run a farming business built on sustainability and traceability.
"Fashion begins on the farm and the consumer is rewriting the rules for fashion and demanding new legislation in the supply chain," Mrs Statham said.
"They're information thirsty and the information we transfer will determine how they purchase."
She said Australian cotton had the opportunity right now to be known as the smartest and cleanest fibre in the world.
"We hope to have everyone join in the climate positive, transparent and traceable journey with us."
The judges for 2022 included the 2021 grower of the year winner Tony Quigley and the high achiever of the year Ashley Geldard, along with AgriRisk's Deidre McCallum and Bayer's Mark Dawson.
