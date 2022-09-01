With only a month to go until the country's most anticipated fishing competition kicks off in waterways across the Northern Territory, fishos from across Australia are gearing up for tight lines.
Registrations for the annual Million Dollar Fish competition opened yesterday, and fishos are once again hook, line and sinker for Australia's richest fishing event.
Advertisement
Running from October 1 to March 31, 2023, this year's competition fish have now been released across the Top End - including nine fish worth a whopping $1 million, and 100 red-tagged barra worth $10,000 each.
Once any of the nine Million Dollar Fish are caught, the remaining eight revert to $10,000.
Every time a $10,000 fish is caught, the fisho can donate an additional $1,000 to an official Million Dollar Fish Charity Partner and $10,000 will be given to a charity partner when a lucky fisho bags a Million Dollar Fish.
SportsBet NT Operations and Partnerships Manager Thijs Bors said everyone registered for the Million Dollar Fish competition had 'a chance to win big'.
"The adrenaline of landing a barra, combined with the chance to win a million dollars, makes Million Dollar Fish the world's most exciting fishing competition," he said.
"There's never been a better time to register for Million Dollar Fish and visit the Territory with our amazing fishing regions, pristine landscapes and beautiful sunsets."
Now going into its eighth season, this year's Million Dollar Fish competition has the largest prize pool in the history of the event, expecting to break the records set in Season 7.
Former Aussie right-arm fast bowler turned passionate fisherman Merv Hughes, together with his fellow TV star and Darwin fisho Squizzy Taylor, has produced more than one episode of his much loved Merv Hughes Fishing TV show in the Northern Territory, showcasing the best spots to hook a metery.
In July 2020, the duo embarked on an Arnhem Land fishing adventure from one of the NT's best kept secrets - the Dhipirri Barra and Sportfishing Lodge, and put their sight casting skills to the test to hook a barra in the turquoise waters of the mouth of the Hutchinson River.
"I reckon there's literally 3,000 fish in there," Merv Hughes said.
"This is a bucket list trip.
"Sight fishing for barra is bloody awesome.
"Get your mates together and get here."
NT Minister for Major Events, Paul Kirby, said he was hoping the $1 million barra would get caught this year.
"Anticipation is building ... and we're determined to see the $1 million go off this year," he said.
"Million Dollar Fish has delivered so much for the Territory.
Advertisement
"Season 7 alone generated a record-breaking $47.3 million total expenditure stimulus.
"It helps increase visitor numbers during the quieter months, and more than 70 per cent of those who visited to take part last season said they'd be keen to come back this season.
"The competition supports local businesses and puts the Top End on the map as a must-do fishing and events destination."
To register for free or find out more, visit www.milliondollarfish.com.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.