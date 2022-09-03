'Accidental' law studies lead to 'more equal future'

Raised in Katherine, proud Jagalingou and Bandjin woman Sekari Butler discovered her passion for law and advocacy by chance, while working as receptionist at North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA) in the Katherine office.
"Prior to my time at NAAJA my exposure with the law was minimal," she said.
Advertisement
"To gain an internal insight as to how much it disproportionately impacted our First Nations people, opposed to the news reports and other people's opinions, ignited a spark to assist in creating change."
The Bilata Legal Pathways Program, a bridging course which aims to encourage greater participation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the study and practice of law, quickly became Ms Butler's stepping stone.
"I've always wanted to go onto further education, but I didn't know what I wanted to study," she said.
The pre-law program, a partnership between NAAJA and Charles Darwin University (CDU), allowed her to be immersed in the many facets of the legal system, including a mock court held in the Northern Territory Supreme Court.
By participating in a program like Bilata, Ms Butler suddenly found her dream career presenting itself to her, and after graduating from the pathway program, CDU quickly offered her a placement to study a Bachelor of Laws.
"To say that I was stoked is an understatement. I had discovered a passion that had been lying dormant."
Ms Butler spent her first year of the degree studying online from Katherine while still working full-time at NAAJA, but she eventually moved to Darwin for the on-campus experience in a bid to get involved and harness all the support services available to her.
"Relocating to Darwin and attending on campus was a great improvement to my university experience, fast-tracking my knowledge retention," she said.
After taking on the role as Secretary of the First Nations of Australia Law Student Society, Ms Butler was encouraged to take on the First Nations Officer role in the CDU Students' Council.
"I have that passion for advocating, for representing, especially when others may find it difficult to speak up for themselves.
"I advocate for CDU's Indigenous cohort and represent them, ... but my role's capacity isn't limited to Indigenous students."
Ms Butler said she found the university's law units 'interesting and invigorating'.
"I'm pretty fond of tax law," she said.
"CDU also offers courses specially created units in direct relation with the Yolngu people and Elders of Arnhem Land, such as the Intercultural Mediation Intensive Workshop and Customary Law."
While Ms Butler continues to study she knows she'd like to continue to deliver advocacy for First Nations people experiencing the Australian legal system.
"From my time and experience at NAAJA, it can be difficult for clients attempting to have their story heard, when the listener has not experienced the challenges that the client is experiencing.
"To be able to offer a bridge for that connection is invaluable to First Nations people.
Advertisement
"To have First Nations peoples in the legal profession working with First Nations clients offers a stronger foundation of trust for clients while facing numerous challenges."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.