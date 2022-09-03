Fancy footy silverware to come to K-Town

One of the country's most prestigious pieces of silverware is en route to Katherine.
On Friday, September 9, Katherinites will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the AFL Premiership Cup.
Officially launching the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour on Monday was four-time Hawthorn AFL premiership player Jordan Lewis, who has been named as the official tour Ambassador.
The 319-game AFL champion and 2014 All-Australian player said he was excited to be part of the Cup's journey from southern states to the Northern Territory.
Im honoured to ... play a role in bringing one of the games most prestigious pieces of silverware to AFL fans around the country, Mr Lewis said.
... I know how important Australian football is to people in regional towns and remote communities, and Im excited to visit a few local football clubs along the way as part of the Tour.
AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour was going to be bigger and better than ever before.
The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour is set to be the biggest one yet, with an extra week added this year to allow more Australians with a chance to get swept up in AFL finals fever, she said.
With borders open, lockdowns lifted and the appetite for finals footy well and truly rising, the AFL is delighted to be taking the Cup to regional towns and remote communities in four states and territories this year.
Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, said the AFL Premiership Cup Tour was an opportunity for footy fans to experience the finals atmosphere.
Grassroots football clubs are the heartbeat of many communities in Australia, so Toyota is delighted to be supporting this initiative, and taking the Cup to these regions to thank them for their continued support of the game, he said.
The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup will be in Darwin on September 8, Katherine on September 9, Uluru on September 10 and Alice Springs on September 11.
The Cup has a proud tradition of visiting Katherine, with several Hawthorn FC players visiting the region regularly, and showcasing their trophies, as part of the Club's community engagement program.
In 2013, Hawks great Cyril Rioli even took the Cup for a cruise to Nitmiluk Gorge.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
