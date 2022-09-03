Northern Territory Police are seeking any information that may help locate Ms Carissa Howlett.
Carissa, aged 23, is believed to be travelling to Queensland and was last seen yesterday travelling along the Barkly Highway.
She was last seen driving a gold Holden Captiva, however, the vehicle has since been located abandoned near the Barkly Homestead turn-off.
Police are continuing to search after an earlier report today of a possible sighting of Carissa, 30km east of the Barkly Homestead. However, she has since not been located at this time.
Information received is that Carissa is not wearing a top.
Anyone with information in relation to the whereabouts of Ms Carissa Howlett, is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
