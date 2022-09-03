Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Police looking for Carissa Howlett whose car was found abandoned in remote region

Updated September 3 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Territory Police are seeking any information that may help locate Ms Carissa Howlett.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.