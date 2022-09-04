Babies, as young as 6 months, to receive Covid jab

Territory babies will be able to receive their first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from today.
In line with the Territory's progression to living with COVID-19, the Moderna vaccine for eligible children aged six months to four years is available in the Northern Territory from today, September 5.
Chief Minister and Minister for Health, Natasha Fyles, said vaccination remained 'the best defence against COVID-19'.
"Everyone needs to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations," Mrs Fyles said. "This next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination roll out is a first for getting our eligible Territory babies vaccinated."
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends the vaccine for children aged six months to four years who are severely immunocompromised or have a disability, as well as those who have complex or multiple health conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
The Moderna jab for children aged six months to four years is half the dose used for children aged five to 11 years. Little ones aged six months to four years will need two doses of the vaccine, eight weeks apart. Children with severe immunocompromise need three doses.
Parents of eligible children can book their vaccination appointment on the NT Health COVID-19 website. Children will be able to be vaccinated across the NT at participating GP and health clinics.
Children who have tested positive for COVID-19 can get their vaccination three months after the date of infection.
ATAGI does not currently recommend COVID-19 vaccination for children aged six months to four years who do not meet the eligibility criteria. This is because they have a very low likelihood of severe illness from COVID-19.
