VIDEO: Violent riot erupts as 'sore losers' storm footy field after Grand Final

Hundreds of supporters were embroiled in a riot on the footy oval has overshadowed the Big River Football League 2022 Men's AFL Grand Final.
Advertisement
Katherine Camels took out the deserved win over Ngukurr Bulldogs 93 - 64 on Saturday night in Katherine, but scenes that unfolded after the siren were nothing short of disgraceful when the field erupted in a violent brawl.
For those watching at home, the live stream of the coverage was cut and the game has since been removed from YouTube, but spectators in Katherine were left 'disgusted and saddened' after the field was invaded by an armed crowd with weapons, mainly 'scissors and homemade shives', according to a witness.
"Ngukurr Bulldogs supporters stormed the field after the grand final and then moved into the crowd assaulting players, umpires and supporters with many children caught up in it too," a sporting official said.
"This isn't the first incident, but it is the worst.
"An umpire was chased from the field with scissors, while another was fly kicked to the back of the head.
"Police weren't on the scene when it erupted, but were called in and several rioters capsicum sprayed.
"It was out of control until this point."
Katherine Camels took to social media after the game to reassure their fans that everyone was okay.
"Apologies to those watching at the ground and at home that saw the disgraceful behaviour and physical abuse post game with fists and weapons of our players, the umpires and the spectators tonight.
"Everyone is safe."
A former Katherine footy player, who didn't want to be named, said the actions on the field were those of 'sore losers'.
"Many hundreds of people were rioting.
"(Clubs and supporters who display poor behaviour) needs to be banned from competing - this is their response when they lose a game."
A local business woman joined the sentiment and said the incident was 'very sad for Katherine town'.
"(This is) horrible behaviour.
Advertisement
"Hopefully those responsible will be banned from attending any further games."
Ngukurr Bulldogs player Timothy Allman said the behaviour was 'disgraceful' and not representative of the Ngukurr community.
"What happened post game was disgraceful," he said.
"Katherine Camels played fairly and not only deserved the win, but deserved a medal presentation in front of their supporters.
"It's important to note that most of the people who stormed the oval were not from Ngukurr. They were no doubt there to support Ngukurr Bulldogs, but let's not imply that the Ngukurr community were solely responsible for the incident."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.