Twitchers to flock to town for Festival

Twitchers from across the country will be flocking to Katherine this week for the much-anticipated Bird Festival.
Kicking off on Thursday with the Opening Night at the aptly named Finch Cafe, Katherine's unique bird haven will be showcased over four days with tours, talks and surveys across the region.
Organised by a small committee of dedicated and passionate bird watchers and local tour operations, the festival includes a self-guided bird tour along the Central Arnhem Road where open woodland country is set to highlight a wide variety of birds, possibly including the Northern Crested Shrike Tit, Gouldian Finches, Hooded Parrots and the Northern Rosella.
A guided bird watching cruise through Nitmiluk Gorge is also on offer as part of the Festival, with an experienced bird watcher pointing out Nitmiluk's special feathered inhabitants.
On Friday and Saturday, Gouldian Finch surveys will be conducted as highlight of the Bird Festival.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
