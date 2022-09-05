Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Twitchers to flock to town for Festival

September 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twitchers from across the country will be flocking to Katherine this week for the much-anticipated Bird Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.