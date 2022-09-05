Rebels beat Wanderers in Softball finals

The 2022 Katherine Softball came to an end on Saturday with the grand final taking place between Minor Premiers Rebels up against a strong experienced Wanderers.
The softball community worked hard throughout the 2022 season to get the sport up and running after having no competition taking place in 2021 due to COVID and other factors.
Katherine Softball president Anne Manfong has worked tirelessly since April to get Softball up and running again.
Softball has a long and proud history in Katherine.
Saturday's grand final kicked off with Wanderers batting first, but they were unable to score.
Rebels first turn at bat saw them manage to score one run.
In the second inning Wanderers got on with safe hits from Keely AhChin and Kerry Stretton scoring three runs to put them in an early lead.
Rebels replied scoring one run.
In the top of the third inning Wanderers extended their lead scoring one more run, however, Rebels found form and came back to edge in front thanks in part to safe batting and base running but it was soon shut down by Wanderers third base fielder Fiona Manfong taking all three putouts.
In the top of the fourth inning Rebels fielding tightened up and Wanderers were unable to score with Rebels again scoring one more run from a safe hit to Chloe Girdler.
In the fifth inning Wanderers went out strong and scored two early runs to level the scores at six all.
Rebels turn at bat and they gained some momentum with three runs crossing the plate to put them in front.
Rebels pitcher Mel Retchford - working hard on the mound and backed up by her fielders - meant Wanderers were unable to score in the sixth inning with Rebels scoring two more runs.
In the final inning of the game Wanderers went in to bat, hoping to get some much needed runs, however, it wasn't to be with Rebels fielding making a clean three up and three down to seal the deal of the 2022 Katherine Softball Premiers with final scores Rebels 11 to Wanderers 6.
It was a hard-fought out game, with both teams displaying great skill and agility.
Following the grand final game, was the 2022 presentation with Best of Ground for the grand final going to Rebels player Mel Retchford.
Other award winners included Anne Manfong winning the Best Infielder and Runner Best Batter Keely AhChin taking out Most Runs Batted In and the Players Player for Wanderers, while Rebels player Jodie Wild took home the most-sought out award of 2022, Most Valuable Player along with the Rebels Players Player.
Rockers player Dianna Ross collected runner up Best Infielder, runner up Most Valuable Player, Rockers Players Player and also an Association Award for ongoing dedication and commitment to Softball in Katherine.
Rae Brown was also acknowledged with an Association Award for her voluntary work running the canteen for players and spectators.
Katherine Softball would also like to acknowledge the umpires for the grand final Nick Scrymgour, Allan Girdler and Jade Peckham.
Also Velma King for scoring and Veronica Williams for capturing the day with photos.
Katherine Softball will now turn their attention to the 2022 Northern Territory Softball Championships in Darwin this weekend from September 9 to 11.
Katherine will be competing in both the division one and division two completions.
Katherine have not participated in the Championship since 2017 when they made history by winning their first ever division one grand final for a Katherine representative side.
So if you're in Darwin over the weekend come down to the Tracy Village Softball ovals and support the ladies.
