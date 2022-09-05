In a ceremony at the Darwin Convention Centre on Saturday, the hard work of the Northern Territory's home-grown workforce was recognised for their achievements in Vocational Education and Training (VET).
In their 67th year, the NT Training Awards celebrated the VET sector which supports thousands of Territorians to obtain the skills needed to grow and find employment opportunities within local businesses while supporting the economic development of the Northern Territory.
The 2022 NT Training Awards received 83 nominations across 12 categories, comprising of 70 individuals and 13 businesses.
Minister for for Business, Jobs and Training, Paul Kirby, said with more than 4,000 apprentices currently in employment in the Northern Territory, trade training was the 'foundation' of the NT.
The June number of apprentices is a 5.4 per cent increase compared to the same time last year, proving the sector's strength, resilience and popularity.
"We do punch above our weight here in the NT," he said.
"But we need thousands more people in the workforce in the Territory.
"Thank you to everyone who puts their heart and soul into training - everyone is an absolute winner. Training is a critical element in meeting the Territory's present and future workforce needs."
This year's award winners represented a wide range of industries, including beauty services, community services, construction, electro technology, engineering, fitness, health and retail.
Winners hail from areas including McArthur River, Nhulunbuy and Yirrkala, Batchelor as well as Darwin and Alice Springs, with people from the Katherine region encouraged to throw their hat in the ring for next year.
NT winners in eligible categories will progress to the national Australian Training Awards to be held in Adelaide on Friday, November 18.
2022 NT Training Awards Winners:
Individual categories
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year - Caraline "Dotty" Repu
Austin Asche Apprentice of the Year - Mary Coulter
School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year - Bella Faull
Trainee of the Year - Sarah Pettifer
VET in Schools Student of the Year - Tayla Hebbron
VET Teacher/Trainer of the Year - Justin Burgess
Vocational Student of the Year - Kira Vanderkley
Business categories
Industry Collaboration of the Year - Gas Type B - A collaboration between Territory Generation, Gastrain and Charles Darwin University
Large Training Provider of the Year - Batchelor Institute of Indigenous Tertiary Education
Large Employer of the Year - Glencore McArthur River Mining
Small Training Provider of the Year - WANT Training Services
Small Employer of the Year - Frontier Marine Services
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
