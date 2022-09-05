Glencore McArthur River Mining is the 2022 NT Training Awards Large Employer of the Year. People are at the heart of McArthur River Mining, with two thirds of the 1,200 staff from the NT. The business invests heavily in the training of employees, and places significant value on investing in the next generation of Territorians. As of 30 April 2022, 22.9 per cent of the workforce was engaged in training, including 18 cadets, 14 apprentices and 77 as part of its Indigenous Employment Program. Hastings Deering is the runner up in this category.