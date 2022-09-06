VIDEO: 'When do we step in' - footy violence condemned

Making headlines across the nation for all the wrong reasons, Saturday's Big Rivers Football League Grand Final turned violent when hundreds of people - some allegedly armed with home-made weapons and scissors - stormed the field after the final siren.
An NT Police spokesman said officers 'swiftly intervened' when emotions boiled over at at Katherine's Nitmiluk Oval, taking three spectators into custody.
"Three people were arrested and have since been released and issued three infringement notices for disorderly behaviour in a public place," the police spokesman said.
Meanwhile, AFLNT is investigating the incident.
"The actions displayed by a number of individuals following the game were appalling and are not welcome in our game," the league said in a statement.
"AFLNT will follow due process in investigating the incident and will take all relevant actions relating to those involved as part of this process."
Timothy Allman, a Ngukurr Bulldogs player who played in the grand final said he tried to de-escalate the situation and condemned the poor behaviour.
'What happened post game was disgraceful," he said.
"Katherine Camels played fairly and not only deserved the win, but deserved a medal presentation in front of their supporters.
"It's important to note that most of the people who stormed the oval were not from Ngukurr.
"They were no doubt there to support Ngukurr Bulldogs, but let's not imply that the Ngukurr community was solely responsible for the incident."
A Katherine football fan and former player, who did not want to be named, said he watched the game with his family, including young children.
"In all my years watching footy in Katherine, I've never seen an umpire having to run for his life.
"I am appalled and shocked ... We couldn't even get back to our car after the game as it wasn't safe.
"This behaviour is completely unacceptable.
"This can't be the standard we set for the next generation. This isn't the first time we have seen violence on the footy field. But when is it the last time? When do we step in and say 'it's enough'?"
