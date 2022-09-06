Opinion: I'm over keyboard warriors

I'm over East Coast Facebook warriors trying to tell Territorians what they should be doing.
This was brought home to me strongly when I was at the Freedom Day Festival at Kalkarindji recently.
Advertisement
This was so much more than a Festival, I was surrounded by real Territorians - people who had fought many battles, had lost many of them and won some against the odds.
Black and white talked, sang, argued, danced and debated their way through three days of meetings, discussions, and celebrations.
And for me as their local member, there were very strong messages: "Get CDP fixed Marion - we want jobs with meaning and dignity".
"Support the Voice to Parliament Marion - this is a once-in-a-lifetime to have Australia's first people recognised by our Constitution", they said.
Above all, women and men wanted to be given back more agency in their lives so they could address some of the really difficult problems they encounter every day.
It interested me that Jacinta Price, CLP Senator for the Northern Territory, seemed disengaged with what was going on around her.
Photo ops were useful - I presume for her east coast media and Facebook followers - but the messages from these tough bush folk were not the ones she wanted to be hearing or sharing.
The CLP Senator prefers to go on and on about the need to keep the Cashless Debit Card, despite its deficiencies.
And yet there are only less than 3,000 Territorians on this card who can all be transferred to other more effective and voluntary forms of income management.
Aboriginal people by and large are resigned to living with the Basics Card, in fact, the overwhelming majority of users that I have spoken to have told me that they like the card because it gives them protection from humbugging and coercive control.
While my boots are on the ground, The Senator is going off on a tangent to please followers who don't even live in the Territory and are removed for the realities of our issues.
For me, the messages about the CDP welfare program have really hit home.
Under the Intervention, many jobs on communities were reclassified as 'work for the dole' so that the employed individuals could be income-managed by Centrelink (now Services Australia).
Aboriginal people want dignity rather than welfare, so let's turn this program around and subsidise employers for creating jobs rather than welfare recipients receiving a government benefit.
Part-time subsidisation of this kind has been in place in Australia for many years, including in some industries that employ apprentices.
The old CDEP had its faults but at least it enabled employers to 'top-up' the wages of employees and the Participating workers felt proud of having a real job and a pathway to something better rather than being on welfare.
That would be a REAL solution to a REAL problem.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.