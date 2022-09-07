Katherine Times
Council farewells long-term staff member

September 7 2022 - 5:00am
Christine Lowe with Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark, KTC CEO Ingrid Stonhill and Council staff. Picture supplied.

Christine Lowe helped out at Katherine Town Council's Waste Management Facility for three days in 2002. Her work was so good, the manager at the time asked her to stay on, and she has been there ever since.

