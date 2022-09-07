Council farewells long-term staff member

Christine Lowe helped out at Katherine Town Council's Waste Management Facility for three days in 2002. Her work was so good, the manager at the time asked her to stay on, and she has been there ever since.
This week, council held a morning tea to celebrate Ms Lowe's time and work with council before her retirement, presenting her with a wrought-iron chair for her garden.
She has worked for council for just under 20 years.
"Christine is a most beloved and respected employee," Katherine Town Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said.
"She has stayed through times of great change."
Ms Stonhill said when Ms Lowe started in 2002, Halle Berry was the first black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, Ice Age was a favourite movie at the time, it took 12.5 minutes to download a song, John Howard was Prime Minister and the most popular TV shows were CSI and Friends.
A lot has changed since then and Ms Lowe plans to enjoy her retirement with much to do.
"The garden needs a good clean-up, and the house needs a good clean-up," she said.
Ms Lowe said she enjoyed her work at the Waste Management Facility and interacting with the customers.
"You just ask them if they have any bodies in the back and that breaks the ice," she said.
Her advice to any new employees taking on a role was to "go there and be happy."
Mayor Lis Clark said she had good memories from when she first became an elected member and worked with Ms Lowe at the Waste Management Facility.
"It's not often you find someone like Christine that is so dedicated to Council," Ms Clark said.
"Christine was certainly a mainstay."
