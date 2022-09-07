Following three weeks of training by Australian and international military aircraft over the skies of the Northern Territory, Exercise Pitch Black 2022 concludes today,
This year's warfare exercise, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), involved 17 nations, with about 100 aircraft and 2,500 personnel operating from RAAF Bases Darwin and Tindal in the Northern Territory, as well as RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland.
Exercise Commander Air Commodore Tim Alsop said he had been impressed with how quickly participants were able to 'integrate and conduct realistic training scenarios'.
"Australia, with multinational partner forces, uses Exercise Pitch Black to enhance our ability to work together on the planning and conduct of high-end multi-domain air operations in a real world environment," Air Commodore Alsop said.
"By training with our international partners, we develop common standards, personal relationships, and most importantly, a level of trust that allows us to operate effectively together.
"It's about deepening relationships and understanding between personnel, and that's exactly what we achieved this year."
This year's Exercise Pitch Black - which included air-to-air refuelling training in Territory skies - hosted the largest number of nations in the exercise's history, including Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, UK and the USA.
It also marked the first time aircraft from Japan, the Republic of Korea and the German Luftwaffe participated.
Air Commodore Alsop said the Northern Territory was well situated to host the exercise and thanked the community for their ongoing support.
"We couldn't conduct this vital training without the support of the people of the Northern Territory," Air Commodore Alsop said.
"The Top End has some of the largest training airspace in the world, and it was fantastic to be able to share these training areas with our international partners.
"It's been an honour to host all the participants this year, and we look forward to welcoming them back for the next iteration of Exercise Pitch Black in 2024."
