Deadly comedians to spread healing through humour

Four Deadly Darwin comedians will be stopping in Katherine this week as part of their Territory tour which will offer stand-up shows and free workshops in a bid to spread healing through humour.
Co-founder of Deadly Darwin, Richard Fejo, said the four cheeky stand-up comics with a penchant for adventure were embarking on the latest Deadly Darwin tour because 'the world as we know it needs some love and happiness'.
"We live in strange times." Mr Fejo said.
"There is a lot of healing that needs to be undertaken today and we believe we are the ones to do it."
In their quest to spread laughter as medicine as part of their Deadly Darwin goes Walkabout tour, Mr Fejo will be joined on stage by Richie Harrison, James Parfitt and Paul Seden, at venues in Katherine, Tennant Creek, and Alice Springs.
Each of the performers have a close association either personal or professional with the topic of mental health and are on a quest to utilse the tools of stand-up skills as life skills.
Front man and co-founder Mr Fejo is a Larrakia man from Darwin who has performed as a comedian since 2018. He joined Deadly Darwin in 2019 when the group was established, winning the Deadly Funny for the NT in the same year and went on to perform at the Deadly Funny National competition.
In 2020 he took to the stage with comedy group Ebony & Ivory at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
As well as being the Chairman of Larrakia Nation Aboriginal Corporation, Mr Fejo trains medical professionals arriving in the Northern Territory into the diverse complexities and challenges faced in Indigenous Health.
The Deadly Katherine performance will be held at Godinymayin on September 13 from 7pm.
