Meat imports banned

In response to the outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in Indonesia, Australia has banned imports of meat products for personal use from all countries affected by FMD.
In what Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, called 'an unprecedented action to keep us FMD-free', the ban includes highly processed meat products for personal use, including products like pâté, pork crackling or meat floss.
"Biosecurity is everyone's responsibility, and together we can all do our bit to keep Australia pest and disease free," Mr Watt said.
"This is the latest step in our approach to keeping Australia FMD and Lumpy Skin disease-free.
"With the ongoing spread of diseases like FMD and LSD, I asked my department to review our import settings for risk products from all countries with FMD, not just Indonesia."
Mr Watt said while FMD has been endemic in countries around the world for decades, this was the first time such strong measures had been introduced.
"(...) After considering the evidence, we are not prepared to accept this risk," he said.
Last month, the nation's peak producer organisation representing Australia's beef cattle producers warned that an outbreak of FMD could see all dairy products as well as red meat stripped from Australian grocery stores.
Despite there being no risk to food safety, all movement of livestock and animal products would likely be stopped immediately, and it it would be 'unknown' how long it would be before supplies could be restored, the Cattle Council of Australia said.
