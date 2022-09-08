Katherine Times
Meat imports banned

September 8 2022 - 5:00am
WATCH: Why is FMD a concern for Australia.

In response to the outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in Indonesia, Australia has banned imports of meat products for personal use from all countries affected by FMD.

