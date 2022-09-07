VIDEO: Explosion rocks Darwin City

Five people had to be taken to hospital after an explosion rocked Darwin CBD last night.
Advertisement
Northern Territory Worksafe and NT Police are investigating the cause of the explosion that was reported to the Joint Emergency Services Communications Centre at around 8pm.
In a statement police said NT Police, Fire and Rescue Service and St John Ambulance responded to the explosion and a fire inside a building at Austin Lane.
The building, which houses the Little Miss Korea Restaurant, had to be evacuated.
In a statement, the team at Little Miss Korea (LMK) said they were 'disappointed in the incident that occurred at their venue'.
"Our first thoughts are for a swift recovery for those people hurt," LMK posted on social media.
"We are also thinking of our loyal customers that were there last night and our amazing staff.
"It's too early to assess the damage but today we will be remaining closed and notifying customers with bookings tonight.
"We are cooperating fully with relevant agencies as they conduct their inquiries and won't be making further comments whilst those investigations are ongoing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.