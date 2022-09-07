Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

VIDEO: Explosion rocks Darwin City

Updated September 8 2022 - 7:18am, first published September 7 2022 - 11:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH: An explosion has rocked Darwin City.
VIDEO: Explosion rocks Darwin City

Five people had to be taken to hospital after an explosion rocked Darwin CBD last night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.