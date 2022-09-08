Katherine Times
Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain's new song celebrates 'why we live out here'

September 8 2022 - 9:00pm
WATCH the sneak peak into 'Why we live out here' which is set to be released in October.

A Territory multiple Golden Guitar winner is gearing up to release his fifth album in October and has given fans a taste of what to expect.

