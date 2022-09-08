Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

The day the war came to the Aussie bush

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH Exercise Predators Run live firing at Mount Bundey in the Northern Territory.

The hot air is filled with dust and a sense of premonition. Somewhere in the distance a whirly whirly throws dry leaves in the air. Unforgivingly, the sun burns from its zenith.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.