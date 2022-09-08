The day the war came to the Aussie bush

The hot air is filled with dust and a sense of premonition. Somewhere in the distance a whirly whirly throws dry leaves in the air. Unforgivingly, the sun burns from its zenith.
Suddenly, armoured vehicles break through the bush. Soldiers dive into trenches.
Through two sets of ear protection, the sound of battle noise travels across the hills. There is gun fire, artillery, mortars and thumps that rattle the rib cage.
Tanks join the scene, the firing increases.
Despite the ear protection, the noise soon gets deafening.
A javelin rocket launcher is deployed.
While this could be a scene from a war zone or a conflict on foreign soil, it is a scene that took place in Australia's Northern Territory on Monday.
During a time when Exercise Pitch Black took to the Territory skies, more than 2,400 soldiers from the Australian Army, Malaysian Armed Forces 3rd Artillery Division, the US Marine Corps and the Philippine Army battled it out on the ground at the Mount Bundey training facility near Darwin.
Simulating combined arms manoeuvres, Exercise Predators Run is the 1st Brigade's premier multi-nation war fighting exercise in northern Australia, culminating in a live firing exercise during which infantry dismounts are coordinated with firepower from M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks, M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers, artillery and mortar support.
Commander of the 1st Brigade, Brigadier Nick Foxall, said the training was 'pivotal' for the development of the expertise required for successful littoral operations.
"This is an excellent opportunity to train with our partners from countries such as the United States, Malaysia, and the Philippines while becoming accustomed to operating in the maritime environment," Brigadier Foxall said.
"The 1st Brigade will lead Army's thinking on the establishment of the littoral formation and play a key role in building Army's littoral corporate knowledge."
Prior to taking part in Predator's Run, soldiers from the 5th Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment conducted small-boat exercises in the Timor Sea near Darwin, including beach landings at Dundee Beach and Melville Island.
Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Chris Gilmore said the training was a natural fit for Top End troops.
"What our infantry soldiers - and particularly our soldiers here in Darwin - have is an inherent flexibility and an ability to operate in any weather, climate, or terrain," he said.
"It's the geography that we live in, it's the geography we work in, and we have a lot of water here - so with small boats it allows us to do more things in more places more often."
Lieutenant Colonel Gilmore said the boat exercise, Tiger's Run, set the conditions for the Battalion's soldiers to be equipped with both the skills and mindset for their participation in Exercise Predator's Run 2022.
"The first step in that journey is us developing our skills in small boats.
"... That work on the water is integral for us, with anything we're going to be doing into the future, particularly within this region, and this just gives us the opportunity to make sure that we're as ready as we humanly can be."
At the Mount Bundey training facility, Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Watson said Exercise Predators Run was not only challenging, but also a 'rewarding highlight' for the troops.
"In the last couple of years, the Australian Army has been heavily committed to domestic operations with bushfires, Covid, floods, aged care," he said.
"All our soldiers are keen to contribute to domestic services and it is very rewarding to help people in need.
"But Predators Run is a mark in the calendar of the time when we got to go back to what we do best - war fighting, training and preparing."
Lieutenant Colonel Watson, who has spent the last two years in the Northern Territory, said soldiers - many of whom had never taken part in a live firing exercise similar to Predators Run - learned 'a lot' during their two weeks in the dust at Mount Bundey.
"We wanted to make sure we provide a good opportunity that provides worthwhile training for our soldiers and those who joined us from overseas."
While the weather - with extreme heat, and sudden unexpected rain - provided a challenge, Lieutenant Colonel Watson said the exercise was a good preparation for real war fighting.
"We're not necessarily talking about tomorrow's war, but maybe one in 15 or twenty years," he said.
"The knowledge and skills of this hands-on training will get passed on."
Lieutenant Colonel Watson said as part of Predators Run soldiers took part in small arms training, non-lethal training and combat shooting which culminated in Monday's live-fire combat exercise.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
