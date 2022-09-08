Katherine Times
R U OK question critical for Aussies living in remote and rural regions

Updated September 8 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:16am
WATCH The Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia Central Operations Wellbeing and Mental Health Team Leader discusses the threat isolation poses to mental health, and how she and her team will do whatever it takes to provide help to remote Australians.

With suicide rates 50 per cent higher in rural communities than in the major cities, today's R U OK Day is a critical day for Australians to take the time to check in on their rural and remote friends, family, neighbours and colleagues and ask if they are okay.

