R U OK question critical for Aussies living in remote and rural regions

With suicide rates 50 per cent higher in rural communities than in the major cities, today's R U OK Day is a critical day for Australians to take the time to check in on their rural and remote friends, family, neighbours and colleagues and ask if they are okay.
"R U OK Day is a great opportunity to remind rural and remote Aussies that, while living in rural Australia can be fantastic, it still has its own pressures," President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA), Dr Megan Belot, said.
Advertisement
"There are the usual pressures of family relationships and breakdowns, drug and alcohol dependency and unemployment, as well as the myriad of other issues that can impact people's mental health.
"Many rural Australians are also facing significant financial pressures.
"With interest rates getting higher, thousands of rural and remote Australians are feeling the squeeze of home loan repayments and worrying that they might not be able to hold on to their house.
"And given farming families often get into enormous debt in order to keep their farming businesses afloat, interest rate rises can really bite. Couple this with significant losses from flood, fire and drought events, and the pressure on farming families can be enormous."
Dr Belot said the past three years had been 'incredibly hard on everyone' with the COVID pandemic and associated lockdowns having an effect on people in different ways.
"It hasn't been easy for anyone," she said.
"This includes health professionals, many of whom are feeling burnt out after what has been an intense period in the health sector - as well as other pressures. We need to ensure that, as health professionals, we seek help when we need it ... and that we check in with our colleagues to ensure they are okay too."
Natalie Szabo, Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia Executive General Manager Primary Care and Clinical Safety/Quality said today's R U OK Day was an 'important reminder to all Australians' - especially those who live in the bush - about the importance of good mental health and the ways anyone can support their friends, family and colleagues to increase their wellbeing.
"Genuine conversations can sometimes make all the difference," Ms Szabo said.
"You don't need to be an expert to reach out to someone who might be struggling with life's ups and downs - just a good friend and a great listener."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.