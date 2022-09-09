Career pathways for tomorrow's workforce

Senior secondary students from across the Big Rivers Region gathered in Katherine last week to take part in an industry forum, hosted by Katherine High School.
The Department of Education's Sandy Talbot, Coordinator Industry Engagement Training and Careers, said the event had continued 'to go from strength to strength'.
Advertisement
"I am excited about the level of interest and support I have received from business and industry," she said.
Local employers and service providers, including NT Farmers, GTNT, Elders, Roper Gulf Regional Council, Charles Darwin University and many more, showcased career pathways and opportunities to the workforce of tomorrow.
Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) Indigenous Real Jobs Coordinator James Gourley said the industry forum was a great opportunity to engage with local NT students who will be entering the workforce in the coming years.
"The NT Cattlemen's Association was able to promote the diversity careers available within the agriculture industry as well as providing greater awareness of the NTCA's focus," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.