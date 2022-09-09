Katherine Times
Queen Elizabeth II's passing: your questions answered

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:13am, first published 12:49am
When and where will the funeral for Her Majesty the Queen be held?

  • The funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will be held at Westminster Abbey.
  • Buckingham Palace has extended invitations to representatives of the Commonwealth to pay their respects at the funeral on behalf of their Realms.
  • For Australia, invitations have been extended to the Governor General, the Prime Minister, the High Commissioner and their spouses.

How long is the official mourning period?

  • In Australia, there will not be an official mourning period. The Prime Minister will declare the day of the National Memorial Service a National Day of Mourning for Australia.
  • In the United Kingdom, the official mourning period following the death of Her Majesty The Queen continues until the day of the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II. Picture Getty Images

Should all flags be flown at half-mast?

  • The Australian National Flag should be flown at half-mast until after the day of the funeral in the United Kingdom. Direction will be provided to raise the flag for the proclamation.
  • Vice-Regal Standards, such as the Governor-General's Standard, are to remain at full-mast. It represents the Monarchy, which is continuous, and it would therefore be inappropriate for it to fly at half-mast.

How can Australians express their condolences?

  • Condolence Books will be available at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra.
  • Books of Condolence will also be open at Government Houses in each State.
  • An online Condolence form will also been established on the Governor-General and Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet websites.

Where can floral tributes be left?

  • In Canberra, floral tributes may be left at the Forecourt of Parliament House and Government House.
  • Each State and Territory will make local arrangements for floral tributes.
  • The Royal Family have noted that instead of leaving floral tributes, Australians may wish to consider making a donation to a charity of their choice.

Will Parliamentary proceedings be suspended?

  • The Prime Minister will seek to suspend parliamentary proceedings until after the National Memorial Service.
  • Condolence motions will be given in both the House of Representatives and the Senate on their next respective sitting days following the National Memorial Service.

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

