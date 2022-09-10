Exercise Kakadu to sail into the Territory

In a biennial show of power, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) are about to join forces in an international engagement activity, that will see 15 vessels, more, more than 30 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from 20 countries gather in the Northern Territory.
From Monday, September 12, the RAN will host its flagship training event, Exercise Kakadu.
Set to be the biggest in history, Exercise Kakadu has grown in size and complexity since its inception in 1993.
Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, welcomed the event as an exercise during which 'valuable partnerships would be forged'.
"Exercise Kakadu is Navy's most significant international engagement activity and is vital for building relationships between participating countries," VADM Hammond said.
"The theme for this year's exercise is 'Partnership, Leadership, Friendship' and we aim to demonstrate that in spades over 15 days of intense activity at sea and ashore."
After the 2020 Covid-related cancellation of the exercise, Commander of the Australian Fleet, Rear Admiral Jonathan Earley, welcomed the return of Exercise Kakadu.
"Exercise Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for regional partners to undertake multinational maritime activities ranging from constabulary operations to high-end maritime warfare in a combined environment," RADM Earley said.
"As our exercise is being conducted in the Northern Australian Exercise area, I would like to extend a thank you to the Northern Territory community for their continued support and interest, and a warm welcome to our international participants to a beautiful part of our country."
The at-sea exercise program will be complemented by a vibrant harbour phase comprising a Fleet Commanders and Senior Leaders' conference, cultural events, sports and social functions.
Exercise Kakadu is being conducted from September 12 to 24.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
