Exercise Kakadu to sail into the Territory

By Annie Hesse
September 10 2022 - 9:00pm
HMAS Newcastle's embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter lands for a crew change and refuel during a coordinated anti-submarine warfare exercise as part of Exercise Kakadu 2018. Picture by LSIS James McDougall.

In a biennial show of power, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) are about to join forces in an international engagement activity, that will see 15 vessels, more, more than 30 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from 20 countries gather in the Northern Territory.

Northern Territory Correspondent

