VIDEO: 'The Queen loved the Northern Territory'

State leaders around the world have shared their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at her Balmoral home.
Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles expressed her sincere condolences to all members of the Royal family on behalf of Territorians, but also took the time to celebrate the Queen's love for the Northern Territory.
"The Queen loved Australia, and she loved the Northern Territory," Mrs Fyles said.
"As Queen of Australia, she oversaw a period of growth and prosperity for our country, including the granting of self-government to the people of the Northern Territory in 1978.
"Her multiple visits to the Territory meant she understood our strong cultural bonds and our connection to our land.
"She is the only Queen I and most Territorians have ever known, and someone I admired since I was a little girl.
"Even before her accession to the throne, the then Princess Elizabeth had dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth.
"Her Majesty's exceptionally long reign began on 6 February 1952 following the sudden death of her father King George II, just before her 26th birthday.
"She was a remarkable woman and had an extraordinary life, impacting positively on the lives of millions of people.
"We are all deeply saddened by her passing, but we remember her strength, her grace and her enduring calm.
"She will be greatly missed."
At Katherine Town Council, flags were flying at half mast as tribute to the Queen.
"It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our Queen Elizabeth II," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"The Queen visited Katherine in November 1953. Her reign of 70 years is remarkable, and she is the only sovereign many of us know.
"Our flags fly at half mast out of respect. "
Katherinites who wish to pay their respects, can visit the foyer of the Katherine Town Council Civic Offices where a condolences book can be signed.
The book will be forwarded to the Northern Territory Administrator, the new King's representative to the Northern Territory, Vicki O'Halloran.
Flowers can be laid in the foyer of the KTC Civic Office.
The Queen visited the Northern Territory on numerous occasions, including on March 16, 1963, when she landed in Katherine briefly while en route from Alice Springs to Darwin.
During her visit to Alice Springs, the Queen visited the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Over the base radio the Queen spoke to those living in remote locations in Outback Australia.
"I'm speaking to you from the Flying Doctor Base in Alice Springs," she said.
"I'm sure that all of you listening today would like me to pay a tribute to the very special skill and unswerving devotion of the doctors and nurses of the service; to all those who work at the bases, and to the many volunteers who are continually at work to enlarge and improve the Royal Flying Doctor Service."
In March 2000, the visited the Northern Territory for the last time, again stopping in Alice Springs, where she visited the School of the Air and gave her first ever live broadcast interview in Australia.
Eleven-year-old Alice Springs School of the Air student Nathan Sims asked if she was enjoying her visit, and wanted to know what she thought of the country and its people?
The Queen replied: "In trying to answer Nathan's question I suppose I must start, particularly this morning after flying from Tasmania to Alice Springs, with the impression of the sheer size of Australia.
"But my strongest impression is, of course, the people I have met."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
