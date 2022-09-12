Farmers sick of 'talking, waiting'

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has called on the government to prioritise action on agriculture's workforce issues as the Jobs and Skills Summit has drawn to a close.
NFF president Fiona Simson, who attended the summit, said farmers have been at the frontline of Australia's workforce challenges for years, and for years have 'waited for solutions'.
"It's critically important that we start to turn all that talk into tangible action," Ms Simson said.
"Increasing skilled migration and simplifying enterprise bargaining will certainly help meet skills gaps, and we commend the government for promising immediate action on these off the back of the summit."
But the NFF said it was still unclear how agriculture would fill tens of thousands of roles in the immediate term.
"We need appropriate visa pathways to bring in workers from around the world, and to ensure they're having a positive experience in regional Australia.
