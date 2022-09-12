Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Territory Ambulance mourns Head of the Order

September 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATCH Queen Elizabeth II
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the Darwin Civic Centre in 1977. Picture supplied by Frank Dunstan, St John NT.

In 1952, the Queen became Sovereign Head of the Order of St John.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.