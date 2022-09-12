Territory Ambulance mourns Head of the Order

In 1952, the Queen became Sovereign Head of the Order of St John.
St John NT said in a statement it was with great sadness that the Territory's ambulance service had learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"Her Majesty became Sovereign Head of the Order of St John upon her accession in 1952 and as a royal order of chivalry, we have benefited from Queen Elizabeth's commitment and support for our work," the statement continued.
"During her reign Her Majesty oversaw the granting of self-government to the people of the Northern Territory in 1978, the appointment of 12 Chief Ministers and 16 Administrators of the Northern Territory.
"Queen Elizabeth has left a legacy that will be remembered with admiration and gratitude by all.
"All St John Offices will lower our flags to half-mast.
"St John NT wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this time and our most sincere thanks to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her dedication and service to the Order of St John."
